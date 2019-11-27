Flags of Remembrance season ends with closing ceremony in Sylvan Lake

On Nov. 23 many gathered in the Alliance Church for the closing ceremony

After more than a month of lining Highway 11 and the lakeshore the Flags of Remembrance season came to a close on Saturday.

On Nov. 23 dozens gathered in the Alliance Church for the Veterans Voices of Canada Flags of Remembrance closing ceremony.

The event featured speeches from retired Sgt. Danny Marcellus, C.D.; retired Master Corporal Don Fraser, C.D.; retired Master Corporal Dee Unity, C.D.; and Red Deer Deputy Mayor Ken Johnson.

A colour guard, sea cadets and air cadets were also in attendance to aid with the proceedings.

The event was an opportunity for family, friends, veterans and first responders to receive their sponsored honour plaques as well as a Canadian flag.

After each recipient had the chance to hear the name on their honour plaque read aloud once again all in attendance took a moment to stand for reflection during the playing of “The Last Post” and a moment of silence.

As one Flags of Remembrance season closes another is looming right around the corner.

Al Cameron, founding CEO of Veterans Voices of Canada, says he is accepting honour plaque sponsorships for the 2020 season.

“They are going to go fast this year, I believe,” said Cameron, adding the opening ceremony in Centennial Park will be on Sept. 12, 2020.

Cameron says he is also in search for volunteers in the form of secretary, interview transcriptions, Flags of Remembrance committee members and fundraising specialists.

Anyone interesting in volunteering can contact Al Cameron at 403-358-6313 or by email at ac@vetvoicecan.org.

Retired Master Corporal Dee Unity, C.D., gives a speech at the Flags of Remembrance closing ceremony on Nov. 23. Unity was one of four dignitaries to speak at the event. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News