Food for Fines program returns to Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is forgiving fines in exchange for non-perishable food donations

Food For Fines is back at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library for a limited time.

Until Nov. 16 the library is allowing people to pay off outstanding fines by paying it forward in the form of non-perishable food items.

Each food item donated will erase $2 in late book fines with a maximum of $50 per library card.

Food items that are past their best-before, sell-by or expiration dates will not be accepted.

The library also stated in a press release fines for lost or damaged items are not eligible for the program.

“We know that they people who use our library are eager to help their community,” said Andrea Newland, director at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library. “We’re just giving them an opportunity.”

The donations will be used to fill the library’s Little Free Pantry, a no-questions-asked resource available for those in need.

According to the press release, in 2017 the number of food items donated during the Food for Fines campaign was worth three times the fines actually waved.

For more information about the Food for Fines program of the Little Free Pantry can contact the library at sylvan.library@prl.ab.ca or 403-887-2130.