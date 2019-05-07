Food Truck Thursday returning to Sylvan Lake

The weekly event will run May 16 to Sept. 5 at 50A Ave., between 50 Street and 50A Street

Food Trucks Thursdays are returning to Sylvan Lake for a fourth summer.

The weekly event will kick off May 16 and will run every Thursday until Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kristen Shima, culture and tourism coordinator for the Town of Sylvan Lake, says they have a fully booked schedule featuring some new food vendors.

Alongside the trucks there will be an opportunity for buskers as well as a space musicians, although none are programmed yet.

“We will be having more of a programming feel to it with [the food trucks] happening the Thursday and then the farmers market happening Friday,” said Shima, adding the farmers market isn’t on Centennial Street, but is still an “active engagement with the community for downtown.”

The programming also includes Centennial Street Saturdays, which is a weekly market held in July and August.

Shima says the programming is to have more vibrancy happening downtown.

“We are developing more activity to happen downtown [and] just developing the energy and excitement along Centennial Street,” Shima said. “It’s just using food to attract those people and visitors.”

She says Food Truck Thursdays is a different and unique feature for the community.

“It’s an interesting element to visit, to explore, to be a part of [and] to taste,” explained Shima. “The culinary scene is developing leaps and bounds and food trucks just offer a way to have different tasting experiences.”

Shima says the event connects people to the community, while giving them something to look forward to and do.

“This is something different that could be part of someone’s weekly routine that they look forward to,” added Shima.

The trucks will be located at 50A Avenue, between 50 Street and 50A Street.

A list of food vendors will be posted under Busking and Mobile Vending on sylvanlake.ca.

