Author Charlotte Tweed will discuss her new book Roam Free: A Travel Transformation Memoir, at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library on March 21. Photo Submitted

Former Sylvan Lake author returns to library for release of her new book

Charlotte Tweed will be discussing her new book at the library March 21

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library will host an author reading from a form Sylvan Lake resident.

Charlotte Tweed, author of “Roam Free: A Travel Transformation Memoir,” will speak about her new memoir on March 21 from 2-3 p.m.

“Charlotte visiting the library and sharing her story and her travels comes at the perfect time for us, because we are looking at starting an armchair travel type of program,” says Corrie Brown, programmer at Sylvan Lake Municipal Library.

Tweed lived in Sylvan Lake for over a decade, before making the move to Calgary a few years ago.

Along with her recently published memoir, Tweed is also the founder and author of a travel blog called “A Wandering Web.”

Before finding her calling as a “travel-based entrepreneur,” she worked as a health care administrator. Government restructuring gave Tweed the chance to discover her true calling.

After six months of globe-trotting, Tweed wrote her first book titled “Roam Free.”

“I hope Charlotte’s visit will inspire other local travellers to share their stories and journeys with us,” said Brown.

Since finding her passion in the world of travel, Tweed encourages others through her writing and photography to venture into extended travel and to get the most out of holiday time.

Tweed believes travel makes one’s life richer and gives one the opportunity to find personal growth.

Copies of Roam Free will be available for purchase and signing by the author at the event

