Executive Director of Agape Kate Halas (left) receives $1000 from Sgt. Eric Christensen (right) on behalf of Agape. Photo/ Shaela Dansereau.

Executive Director of Agape Kate Halas (left) receives $1000 from Sgt. Eric Christensen (right) on behalf of Agape. Photo/ Shaela Dansereau.

Former Wetaskiwin Peace Officer wins provincial award; gives back to Wetaskiwin community

Eric Christensen has won the Alberta Association of Community Peace Officers Award of Excellence.

Former Wetaskiwin Peace Officer, Sgt. Eric Christensen, has won the Alberta Association of Community Peace Officers Award of Excellence after being nominated by the City of Wetaskiwin.

The Award of Excellence was developed by the Alberta Association of Community Peace Officers to recognize the efforts of members who go above and beyond in their communities, as well as their dedication and commitment to their association and profession.

Christensen worked in Wetaskiwin as a Community Peace Officer for three years, from 2016 to 2019.

“Sergeant Christensen was an amazing asset to our community. He volunteered countless hours for charitable and community events, fundraisers or just being an extra set of hands when needed,” Wetaskiwin Mayor Tyler Gandam said his letter in support of Christensen’s award nomination. “He gives selflessly and quickly became one of the go-to people in Wetaskiwin.”

Christensen is currently a Senior Community Peace Officer with the Town of Olds. Part of the honour of winning the province wide accolade is being able to donate $1000 to a community cause or charity of the award recipient’s choice.

Christensen decided to donate the funds from his win to locale thrift store and community outreach Agape.

“Part of what I was doing when I was here was dealing with the homeless and helping the homeless and I know that Kate supplies a lot of the homeless people with clothing when they need it,” says Christensen on his choice for the donation. “This just helps get the items back to the people who need it.”

Agape helps people who come through the thrift store even if they can’t afford the items they need—often giving away clothing for free to those who need it.

“I sleep a little easier at night knowing that doors aren’t going to be closing because we don’t have enough because we are giving so much for free,” says Agape Owner and Executive Director, Kate Halas. “There is a lot of days where we give away more than we sell”

Halas says that last year all the way up to Agape’s three-month closure do to the COVID-19 pandemic, Agape helped over 1,500 families in the community. Halas says that that number is double what it has been in the past three years.

“Since COVID, we have a minimum of two to three people daily coming in needing something,” says Halas. “We just do our best to fill in the need where we can.”

Halas says she is extremely grateful for Christensen, not only for his donation, but also for all the support he has provided for Agape and the Wetaskiwin community during his time as a Wetaskiwin Peace Officer.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake chosen for a quit smoking research project

Just Posted

Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the chief medical officer of health, receive flu shot. Photo via Government of Alberta
COVID-19: One more death in central zone

Ponoka County on province’s watchlist

Many rural municipalities were concerned about a proposed reduction to their industrial revenues, but Alberta’s Municipal Affairs minister has come up with an alternative solution. (Photo contributed)
Province and rural municipalities agree on a plan to support Alberta’s energy industry

Creating new wells or pipelines would result in a three year ‘tax holiday’

Kjeryn Dakin, owner of Buks and Bukwildz, poses for a photo with her plaque for Business Philanthropy Award, Photo Submitted
Sylvan Lake Business Awards show the resiliency of local business community

The business awards was held in six local restaurants on Oct. 17

The influenza vaccine will be available at no cost starting Monday in Alberta. “The more that we can avoid influenza-related tests, emergency visits and hospitalizations, the stronger our system will be to support those with COVID-19 and all other health needs," says Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Hinshaw urges Albertans to get flu shot as COVID cases jump by 332

Alberta’s central zone now has 132 active COVID-19 cases

File Photo
Sylvan Lake Town Council opts to not increase Fortis and ATCO franchise rates

Franchise fees are charged to utility companies for the right and access to distribute commodities

In this photo provided by Shannon Kiss, smoke from the CalWood Fire billows, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as seen from Gunbarrel, Colo. (Shannon Kiss via AP)
‘First guys out:’ Western Canadian air tanker fleet busy despite drop in wildfires

CEO believes wildfires have become more dangerous in recent years as people live closer to where they start

A passer-by walks past a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada ‘yet to see’ deaths due to recent COVID surge as cases hit 200,000

Much of the increase in case numbers can be attributed to Ontario and Quebec

robbery
UPDATE: Suspect identified in early morning shooting

Rimbey RCMP had responded to a complaint of an armed robbery at the Bluffton City General Store

Executive Director of Agape Kate Halas (left) receives $1000 from Sgt. Eric Christensen (right) on behalf of Agape. Photo/ Shaela Dansereau.
Former Wetaskiwin Peace Officer wins provincial award; gives back to Wetaskiwin community

Eric Christensen has won the Alberta Association of Community Peace Officers Award of Excellence.

Agriculture Minister Devin Dreeshen (Alberta government photo)
Big boost for Alberta college agriculture research

The $2-million agreement to benefit Lethbridge College’s applied research team

Grant and Barbara Howse, in quarantine in Invermere. Mike Turner photo
Denied entry into U.S., Canadian couple still forced to quarantine for 2 weeks

The rules around crossing the U.S. border led to a bizarre situation for an Invermere couple

Employee Sophia Lovink shows off a bag of merchandise in Toronto on Thursday, June 11, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)
Canada gets C-average grade on 2nd year of cannabis legalization

Cannabis Council of Canada releases report card on federal government and legalization

Canadian and American flags fly near the Ambassador Bridge at the Canada-USA border crossing in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Restrictions on non-essential travel between Canada and the United States are being extended until at least Nov. 21. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rob Gurdebeke
Non-essential travel restrictions at Canada-U.S. border extended to at least Nov. 21

The restrictions do not apply to those providing essential services in either country

(The Canadian Perss)
Banff wolves have lower survival rate due to hunting, trapping outside park boundary

Researchers looked at 72 radio-collared wolves in the national park from 1987 to August 2019

Most Read