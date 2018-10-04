Foundation approves new strategic vision

The Sylvan Lake Foundation has a new strategic vision and strategic plan.

At their regular board meeting, the Sylvan Lake Foundation approved a new strategic vision. The strategic vision is a way of giving the organization a way of communicating to the staff, residents and community about how the Board wants the organization to move forward in the future.

Bob Orr, board chair, noted, “We are very excited by this vision. the Foundation was instrumental in the past in bringing new and innovative housing solutions to Sylvan Lake and we want to continue to be a leader and innovator for seniors in our community.”

In addition, the Board also approved a new strategic plan for the next three years. This plan is based on being an active participant in the Sylvan Lake community working on such projects as developing a new housing plan for our local residents.

The new strategic vision is: Sylvan Lake Foundation takes pride in creating innovative seniors living experiences and opportunities.

