The annual Eckville River Run is fun for the whole family

Fourth annual Eckville River Run to take place on Sept. 29

The annual five kilometre Eckville River Run is hosted by St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church.

The Eckville River Run returns for the fourth time on Sat., Sept. 29.

The annual event hosted by St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Eckville will run along the Medicine River.

The five kilometre River Run continues to be more fun than run this year with all new obstacles helping to add a little bit of secrecy to this year’s course.

Everyone is welcome at the River Run as it is fun for the whole family. The 5 kilometre course welcomes individuals, families and teams.

There is also the option of using the walking path for those who just want to enjoy the scenery.

The five kilometre Eckville River Run will being at noon and will be followed by the junior runs at 1 p.m.

The Junior River Run is for children ages five to eight and features a smaller 800 metre course.

“I think it’s a lot of fun,” said Rev. Sandra Franklin-Law. “I think people have commented every year that we’v had great obstacles and just lots of fun.”

Spectators are also welcome to come out to enjoy the festivities and support the river runners. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket to sit on while you are cheering on the participants.

The races will run in sun or snow, but there will be a food concession at the race with hot and cold beverage options, as well as snacks. The concession will be cash only and there will be no bank or debit machine onsite.

There is a registration fee of $10 per person to participate in the Eckville River Run or $5 per person if you wish to walk it.

The race site will be well marked with signs starting on Highway 11.

Registration forms and all information can be found on the St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/pg/St.Pauls.Eckville/posts/?ref=page_internal) or at EckvilleRiverRun@gmail.com.

More than $4,000 raised during snowy Terry Fox Run

Fourth annual Eckville River Run to take place on Sept. 29

The annual five kilometre Eckville River Run is hosted by St. Paul's Presbyterian Church.

