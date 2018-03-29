Fox Run bake sale raises funds for health in Kenya

The “We Bake for Change” event raised close to $400 for the We Day cause

On March 21 and 22, Fox Run Lunch Leaders held its annual “We Bake For Change” bake sale. The Lunch Leaders baked an assortment of goodies to sell to students and staff and donated all of the proceeds to Health in Kenya, the We Day cause they choose to support at the beginning of the year.

A small group of Lunch Leaders met the night before each bake sale date to make the treats. The bakers made Rice Krispies squares, cookies, tarts, cotton candy, and many more delicious treats. Students baked from the time school ended until approximately 5:30 p.m., under the supervision of teacher volunteers. What was baked the night before was to be sold the following day at lunch hour, to help support the cause.

“I think that it is very important that we do everything we can to help those in need. I loved staying after school with my friends to bake for a good cause”, a Grade 8 Lunch Leader said.

The two-day bake sale was a huge success for the Fox Run Lunch Leaders. The sale resulted in $355 raised to support Health in Kenya.

Lunch Leaders specifically choose Health in Kenya after attending We Day in early November. The students were so inspired to make a difference in developing countries, so the group decided on supporting the citizens of Kenya’s health.

-Kellen McLean, Fox Run Reporter