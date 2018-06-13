Fox Run Grade 8s participate in Japan Day

On May 30 all Grade 8 students at Fox Run School participated in Japan Day. The Japanese activities began at 11 a.m. and ended before dismissal. Every homeroom switched between a variety of activities that relate to Japan.

The purpose of Japan Day is to help further students knowledge of Japanese culture. Edo Japan is one of the units in the Grade Eight Social Studies curriculum that teaches students about isolation. Within the classroom, students are tasked to complete a graphic textbook on the Edo period in Japanese history. The Grade Eight team decided this learning-filled day would help further students understanding of Japanese history and traditions.

Homeroom groups got the opportunity to learn Japanese games such as a traditional game that is played by grabbing opponents cloth “tails” that are tied around their waist. A guest volunteer taught students about Anime, Japanese visual storytelling. Sumo Wrestling, Origami and Sushi making and taste testing were all apart of the fun-filled day as well. All of the stations were run by Japanese exchange students from H.J Cody High School as well as other knowledgeable volunteers.

“I had so much fun going to each station and learning all about different Japanese activities”, shared a Grade 8 student.