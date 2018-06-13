Fox Run Grade 8s participate in Japan Day

The students at Fox Run recently participated in a special cultural day

On May 30 all Grade 8 students at Fox Run School participated in Japan Day. The Japanese activities began at 11 a.m. and ended before dismissal. Every homeroom switched between a variety of activities that relate to Japan.

The purpose of Japan Day is to help further students knowledge of Japanese culture. Edo Japan is one of the units in the Grade Eight Social Studies curriculum that teaches students about isolation. Within the classroom, students are tasked to complete a graphic textbook on the Edo period in Japanese history. The Grade Eight team decided this learning-filled day would help further students understanding of Japanese history and traditions.

Homeroom groups got the opportunity to learn Japanese games such as a traditional game that is played by grabbing opponents cloth “tails” that are tied around their waist. A guest volunteer taught students about Anime, Japanese visual storytelling. Sumo Wrestling, Origami and Sushi making and taste testing were all apart of the fun-filled day as well. All of the stations were run by Japanese exchange students from H.J Cody High School as well as other knowledgeable volunteers.

“I had so much fun going to each station and learning all about different Japanese activities”, shared a Grade 8 student.

Previous story
Photos: Tim Horton’s Camp Day in Sylvan Lake

Just Posted

Fox Run Grade 8s participate in Japan Day

The students at Fox Run recently participated in a special cultural day

Bentley high school teacher wins award

Bentley first-year teacher recognized

UPDATE: Two Red Deer Remand escapees arrested

One inmate still at large

Thrills, spills and cheers at 54th annual Eckville Rodeo

The Eckville Indoor Rodeo was held at the Eckville Arena June 8-9

Playground at Beacon Hill Elementary School officially opened

The ribbon cutting for the new playground was held on June 7

VIDEO: B.C. gay rights activist featured in latest Heritage Minute

Jim Egan, who lived in Courtenay in his later years, was a strong advocate for the LGTBQ2 community

Canada to host 2026 Fifa World Cup, but not B.C.

FIFA votes to play 2026 World Cup men’s soccer showcase in North America

Mr. President come discuss positive relations in Newfoundland

N.L. premier invites Trump to ‘Come from Away’ show, discuss trade

Coaches killed in Florida shooting to receive ESPY awards

ESPN annouces three coaches from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to receive awards

Government rejects 13 Senate changes to pot bill

Liberals say they can’t support an amendment that allows provinces to ban home cultivation of marijuana

Fans turn out in droves to celebrate Cup-champion Capitals

Parade and rally midway between the U.S. Capitol, Washington Monument commemorated first D.C. title

Red Deer RCMP charge former bank employee with fraud and money laundering

Woman allegedly stole over $1 million while employed at ATB Financial

Popular photo sharing app Instagram not working

Users unable to refresh feeds are moving to Twitter to share photos/memes

CPP Investment Board taking a look stalled Trans Mountain project

CPPIB has yet to begin a formal analysis or receive any confidential information

Most Read

  • Fox Run Grade 8s participate in Japan Day

    The students at Fox Run recently participated in a special cultural day