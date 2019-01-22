Kathy Tuck (right) accepts the Certificate of Excellence from Jason Braaksma, Red Deer’s Lifetouch Canada representative. Tuck is a Grade 8 teacher at Fox Run School as well as the lead teacher on the yearbook committee. Photo Submitted

Fox Run School’s yearbook committee receives award

The Sylvan Lake middle school received a Distinguished Merit Award for its 2017-18 yearbook

Ecole Fox Run School’s yearbook staff, comprised of hardworking staff and students, are celebrating.

The school’s yearbook committee was recently awarded Distinguished Merit Award for their 2018 yearbook.

The award, a certificate of excellence, came from Lifetouch America’s annual yearbook competition.

The Lifetouch Yearbook Showcase Contest is held each year, with judges evaluating each yearbook on theme, theme development, design, continuity, photography, writing, creativity, content and coverage.

Judges looked closely at who the committee used its chosen them throughout the book, originality in theme or application of the theme as well as the flow visual appeal of the page layout and design.

With yearbook, photography is very important. As such, judges evaluated the variety of photos used to capture each story or topic within the book, as well evaluating each headline, cation and body copy written for the book.

“The books reflect hours of hard work by the staffs and advisors,” said Laura Schaub, Lifetouch yearbooks education specialist and contest coordinator. “These books are some of the best elementary and secondary books in the nation.”

Fox Fun’s Kathy Tuck, Grade 8 teacher and leader teacher on the committee, accepted the award recently on behalf on the students and teachers who work to preserve each school year’s memories.

