Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Free Library Card Day coming to Sylvan Lake

A free year of membership will be available Sept. 12 to promote Library Card Sign-Up Month

Free Library Card Day is at the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library next week.

On Sept. 12 Sylvan Lakers can stop by the library to get one year of membership for free.

The promotion helps celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month.

According to a press release from the library, over 2,000 people already have a library card, but the staff are expecting the number to rise throughout the month.

As an added incentive Parkland Regional Library will be giving the library that sees the largest increase in memberships during September a Nintendo Switch prize pack.

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library would like to add the Nintendo Switch console to the list of resources the library has to offer.

“Every time we can offer a new resource at the library, we increase our ability to set people up for success,” Jeri Wolf, acting director at Sylvan Lake Library said in a press release.

Existing card holders are encouraged to join in on the challenge by referring friends to the library to get a card of their own.

“A library card opens up opportunities and provides resources beyond the free programming that is available to everyone, with or without a library card,” said Corrie Brown, programmer for the library, in the release. “For example, you can attend programs for free about space or science, however, with a card you can sign out the telescope or microscope.”

The annual fee for a library card is $20 per family or $12.50 for a senior household.

Memberships can be picked up at the library on Free Library Card Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

