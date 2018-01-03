Photo submitted.

Freeze to fundraise for charity

Registration is open for Sylvan Lake’s annual fundraiser, the Polar Bear Dip

There are forty nine spots left for brave souls jumping into Sylvan Lake for the annual Polar Bear Dip. Only one eager registrant has committed to plunging into the icy waters so far.

The event takes place on Feb. 17 in the early afternoon, meaning participants have a nice chunk of time to raise funds for their favourite charity before freezing their butts off.

Once participants register, they are given a pledge sheet to keep track of the people supporting their cold adventure and charity of choice. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes, “the wackier the better.”

Participants pay a $22 registration fee and have to collect a minimum of $100 to take part in the event. Registration can be completed on the Town’s website or at the NexSource Centre.

Last year over $30,000 was raised for local charities. Dippers this year are encouraged to beat that with their fundraising focus for this year’s event.


