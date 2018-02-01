French language skills on display at Steffie Woima

Students from Kindergarten to Grade 6 stepped up to the stage to demonstrate all they have learned while in French Immersion at Ecole Steffie Woima.

The annual French Cafe was held in the school’s gym on Jan. 30. There each class made a presentation to parents and family in the audience that demonstrated the skills and language development they have learned thus far.

The cafe is considered to be an opportunity for parents to actively witness the progression of the language throughout the years. It is also a great experience for parents thinking about enrolling their children into French Immersion, according to Betty Welch, a teacher at the school.

The students perform in a wide variety of way, each show casing the French language and language skills the students have learned.

Some classes performed poetry or sang a song. Some play a game or perform a theatre piece. One class even told knock knock jokes.

The night was rounded out with a brief taste of French culture. Students and guests partook in some French foods and drink.