Friends of Sylvan Lake Library is excited to be able to assist the library again

As the province is continuing the process of opening up, organizations like FOSLL are doing the same

As the province is continuing the process of opening up, not-for-profit organizations in Sylvan Lake like FOSLL are doing the same.

The friends of the Sylvan Lake Library (FOSLL) have existed for many years assisting the Sylvan Lake library with a few special annual purchases, said FOSLL President Wendy Thurston.

“Typically, FOSLL holds two to three annual book sales and perhaps an annual raffle.”

Due to the pandemic the group was prevented from meeting, holding sales or conducting the raffle.

With the staggered reopening and lifting of some restrictions FOSLL has been able to hold the group’s first meeting since November of 2020.

“This meeting was in early June outside on a driveway. This was not ideal as many of our group are seniors.”

Even in June, the uncertainty surrounding reopening made it difficult for the group to make plans for future book sales, said Thurston.

When the library reopened to visitors it allowed for the group to be able to meet there and plan for FOSLL’s August book sale.

“We finally had an indoor space to meet in and to house our book sales.”

Since all restrictions have been lifted, members anticipated that FOSLL would be able to proceed without any further meeting or space difficulties.

“We are looking forward to resuming our ability to assist the library and are hoping to brainstorm some new ideas to support the library in its exciting endeavors.”