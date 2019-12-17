Kay Johanson (left) draws the winning name for this year’s Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library (FOSSL) annual Christmas raffle on Dec. 14. Johanson, who was unable to to do so this year, has cross-stitched a stocking for the draw for over a decade. This year featured the first prize winner was awarded “his and hers” quilted stockings made by Susan Hall. First prize went to Jerry Moore, with Shari Bampfield and Donna Brooks taking home the second and third prizes. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library annual Christmas raffle continues

This year’s raffle honoured Kay Johanson who cross-stitched the prize stocking for over a decade

Over $1800 in prizes were drawn at the Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library (FOSLL) annual Christmas raffle this last Saturday. The symbolic filling of the stocking has been possible now for 14 years by the generous time and skill of Kay Johanson, a much beloved Sylvan Laker whose skill in cross-stitch has amazed raffle buyers for years in and around Sylvan Lake.

“Whenever we took the stocking out to sales locations, people couldn’t believe the fine craftsmanship of Kay”, ‘FOSLL’ president Ian Oostindie said. “It is pretty easy to sell a raffle ticket when someone is awestruck. Our problem every year was to estimate its value. I think we just gave up trying.”

“It would be a tough act to follow if we stuck to cross stitch so I am so pleased that our spontaneous donator, Susan Hall has an incredible skill in quilting which is a natural craft choice for stockings.” Hall was able to create a beautiful ‘his and hers’ pair of stockings for the first prize winner, Jerry Moore. Second and third prize winners, Shari Bampfield and Donna Brooks took home packages also worth over $500 each.

“We are so happy to keep the tradition of the stocking continuing and how the community businesses and all the ticket buyers support the Library. We have sold out three years in a row and this year super early”, shared Peter Mielke, past president of FOSLL.

– Submitted by Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library

