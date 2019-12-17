Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library annual Christmas raffle continues

Over $1800 in prizes were drawn at the Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library (FOSLL) annual Christmas raffle this last Saturday. The symbolic filling of the stocking has been possible now for 14 years by the generous time and skill of Kay Johanson, a much beloved Sylvan Laker whose skill in cross-stitch has amazed raffle buyers for years in and around Sylvan Lake.

“Whenever we took the stocking out to sales locations, people couldn’t believe the fine craftsmanship of Kay”, ‘FOSLL’ president Ian Oostindie said. “It is pretty easy to sell a raffle ticket when someone is awestruck. Our problem every year was to estimate its value. I think we just gave up trying.”

“It would be a tough act to follow if we stuck to cross stitch so I am so pleased that our spontaneous donator, Susan Hall has an incredible skill in quilting which is a natural craft choice for stockings.” Hall was able to create a beautiful ‘his and hers’ pair of stockings for the first prize winner, Jerry Moore. Second and third prize winners, Shari Bampfield and Donna Brooks took home packages also worth over $500 each.

“We are so happy to keep the tradition of the stocking continuing and how the community businesses and all the ticket buyers support the Library. We have sold out three years in a row and this year super early”, shared Peter Mielke, past president of FOSLL.