Full weekend to celebrate NexSource Centre’s first birthday

It’s hard to believe it has been a year since the NexSource Centre opened it’s doors, but the Town is ready to celebrate.

The NexSource Centre will be celebrating its first anniversary with a couple days full of fun and activities for the whole family. The Recreation and Culture Department has put together a line-up for April 6 and 7 to appeal to kids, families, teenagers and community members.

The best part is the reduced daily admission to the NexSource. The daily cost will be $5 per person, no matter the age, for both April 6 and 7. Those with a NexSource Centre membership will have free admission to the centre.

The fun kicks off with the Super Awesome Wicked Youth Night on April 6. The night will feature giant inflatable obstacle courses, bouncers, and inflatable games for youth between the ages of 8 and 18 to partake in.

The Super Awesome Wicked Youth Night runs from 3:30-7 p.m. with public swim ending the night from 7-8 p.m.

Of course you may not be a youth, or the night of awesome may not be your cup of tea. The Recreation and Culture department thought of that as well and are working with Jazz at the Lake to add some extra fun.

Jazz will fill the the Senior’s Activity Centre from 7-10 p.m. on April 6, and is said to be “fun for the entire family.”

Saturday is jammed packed with 12-hours of fun and excitement. Beginning at 10 a.m. there is a little something to take in throughout the

From the Family Fun Festival, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the curling rink, the the inline skating party there is a lot to take in.

The event ends with the highly popular duelling pianos, which will be held in the Senior’s Activity Centre from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

“This interactive and all ages show provides two pianists who play and sing all of your favourites and special requests,” a press release from the Town states.

Duelling Pianos is presented by Kickstart Entertainment.

For a full list of activities and event occurring for the first anniversary of the NexSource Centre, visit the Town’s website.


