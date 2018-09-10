Fun and faith celebrated at Camp Kannawin’s 75th anniversary

More than 100 people gathered at Camp Kannawin Saturday evening to celebrate a moments occasion for the camp.

From Sept. 7-9 the camp celebrated its 75th anniversary with attendees young and old.

Events took place all weekend long, with a number of guests choosing to stay at the camp for the duration of the weekend.

The majority of campers, past and present, showed up for the banquet meal and presentation the evening of Sept. 8.

Cara Penman, camp director for Camp Kannawin, said they were unsure what to expect for the weekend, and the number of guest blew her away.

“It is really overwhelming to see how many people the camp has effected over the year, and to see them all in one place,” Penmen said.

Many of those involved in planning the event believed those who would come out to celebrate would be campers from 50 or 60 years ago.

Instead many younger campers made the trip out with parents and grandparents.

Mickey Johnston, convener for the camp, said there were some families with four generations present for the festivities.

“It shows, I think, just how far reaching camp can actually be. Families are here to celebrate what this place means,” said Johnston.

Reaching the 75th anniversary is a testament its self. Many summer camps do not make it nearly as long as Camp Kannawin has.

Johnston says the momentous anniversary shows how well loved the place is.

“We have one lady here who attended camp about 60 years ago or so, and her father before her attended, and now her grandchildren do. To have them all come for this event means we must have meant something to them,” Johnston said.

As part of the events, those present at the weekend-long celebration prepared items for a time capsule, which will be buried on the property to be opened at the camp’s 100th anniversary.

Penmen said the younger campers prepared most the items inside the time capsule. It also includes photos and written stories by the campers.

“We asked some of the younger kids to take a photo of their favourite place at camp to include in the the time capsule,” Penmen said.

Along with the time capsule the weekend was full of camp events including:canoeing, archery bean bag toss, arts and crafts and even a round of Camp Kannawin Jeopardy.

“I don’t think people realize who impactful camp can be,” said Johnston. “You make memories and friends here that are a part of you for life.”

Among all the changes that changes over the last 75 years, more changes are in store for Camp Kannawin.

Johnston says they will be working towards winterizing the camp so it can be enjoyed all year round.

As well, Johnston would like to see the camp extended to have events for the seniors.

“Our seniors are lonely, and often don’t get down to the beach. If we are able to extend our program for them I think it would be very beneficial to our aging community,” said Johnston.

Camp Kannawin is located just north of Jarvis Bay Provincial Park. It provides summer camps to children and youth from the ages of six up to 18. The camp also currently offers an all ages family camp.

More information of Camp Kannawin can be found on its website www.campkannawin.ca