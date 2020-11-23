Sylvan Lake RCMP, Fire Department and Victim Services will be out on Dec. 5 for the annual Charity Check-stop. File Photo

Give Sylvan Lake RCMP the bird at Charity Check-stop

Sylvan Lake RCMP will be accepting frozen turkeys for the food bank during the charity check-stop

This holiday is your chance to give the bird to the local police.

No, not that bird.

On Dec. 5, the Sylvan Lake RCMP are collecting frozen turkeys to support the Sylvan Lake Food Bank’s Christmas hampers.

Members of the RCMP will be collecting turkeys as part of the annual Charity Check-stop on Dec. 5.

“The one finger wave will get you a ticket for Stunting worth $567 and a court date,” said Staff Sergeant Jeff McBeth, detachment commander of the Sylvan Lake RCMP. “The latter will warm your heart and help those in our community who are in need. This is a fantastic tongue-in-cheek initiative that brings a bit of humour to a great cause.”

Sylvan Lake Emergency Services, Sylvan Lake RCMP, Fire Department and Victim Services, will be situated on 47 Avenue, between the Sobey’s and McDonald’s on Dec. 5 and accepting unwrapped new toys, non-perishable foods, or cash for local charities this holiday season.

The annual Charity Check-stop benefits local charities like the Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau and the Sylvan Lake Food Bank.

Emergency Service personnel will be on site from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In addition, the annual Stuff-A-Bus will be taking place during the same time at Sobeys and No Frills.

Stuff-A-Bus benefits the Sylvan Lake Food Bank.

Those unable to attend the Charity Check-stop on Dec. 5, and would still like to give RCMP the bird, can email the detachment at KSylvanLakeDet-KDetSylvanLake@rcmp-grc.gc.ca and someone will come to your house to pick up your turkey donation.

In year’s past, the Charity Check-stop in Sylvan Lake has brought in upwards of $13,000 in cash donation and toys for numerous children in the area for the holiday season.

In Eckville, the Eckville Fire Department will be situated throughout town on Dec. 5 accepting donations on new unwrapped toys, non-perishable foods or cash for local charities including Santa’s Anonymous.

