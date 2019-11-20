Marilyn Waters (left), Sheila Klein and Janet Swinden (far right) hang the first batch of tags on the annual Giving Tree set up at the Shoppers Drug Mart on 50A Street on Nov. 19. This is the ninth year the Friends of Bethany volunteers have set up the tree. The Giving Tree is adorned with 61 anonymous tags outlining the wish list of one of the seniors living in Bethany’s long-term care and supported living facility. Sylvan Lake residents can stop by, grab a tag and buy a gift for a senior. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Giving Tree back in Sylvan Lake for its ninth year

The Friends of Bethany volunteers hung the tags on the Giving Tree in Shopper’s Drug Mart, Nov. 19

The Friends of Bethany volunteers have put the Giving Tree up at the Shoppers Drug Mart on 50A Street for its ninth straight year.

The tree features 61 anonymous tags which display the Christmas wish list of each of the seniors living at Bethany’s long-term care and supportive living facility. Also included this year are 10 additional tags for anyone that may want to purchase new Christmas decorations.

The Giving Tree is such a successful program that often the tags don’t last long before generous Sylvan Lakers have scooped them all up. Often people call to ask what else they can do for our seniors at Christmas and helping us make their spaces beautiful and festive are a great way to help. The staff at Bethany puts up nine Christmas trees in the different units & public spaces. This takes lots of decorations!

“I think that most people like to support the Giving Tree to bring joy to a senior at Christmas time and it ensures that every resident of Bethany has a gift to open on Christmas morning,” explained Sandra Simpson, coordinator of volunteer services for Bethany Sylvan Lake.

“We ask that the gifts are unwrapped in a Christmas gift bag,” said Simpson. “The Friends of Bethany volunteers get together after the gift due date to finish the wrapping and ensure that each resident has a gift.”

The due date to drop off gifts is Dec. 13.

All gifts are to be dropped off at Bethany Sylvan Lake at 4700, 47 Avenue between 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Usually the wish lists on the tags ask for Christmas ornaments, slippers, non-slip socks and chocolates, but they have seen an array of different items over the years.

Additionally, Simpson advises they can’t have homemade treats, just store bought Christmas treats.

“We’re always so pleased with the response by the community to this program and just overwhelmed by their generosity,” said Simpson.

For more information contact Sandra Simpson at Bethany Sylvan Lake at 403-887-7741 ext. 236 or by email at sandra.simpson@bethanyseniors.com.

-Submitted by Bethany Sylvan Lake

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Lions Club celebrates 65 years of community service

Just Posted

Giving Tree back in Sylvan Lake for its ninth year

The Friends of Bethany volunteers hung the tags on the Giving Tree in Shopper’s Drug Mart, Nov. 19

Sylvan Lake students attend youth summit on conservation

Four HJ Cody students attended the Canadian Rockies Youth Summit in Jasper, Nov. 15-17

Slightly colder than normal winter expected for Central Alberta

Meteorologists are saying Alberta will see a “typical, changeable” winter tipping towards cooler

Sylvan Lake Lions Club celebrates 65 years of community service

The club was founded in October 1954 and celebrated its 65th anniversary on Nov. 16, 2019

Yuletide Festival, Light Up The Lake to kick off holiday season in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake will have a jolly time Nov. 29-30 to celebrate the start of the holiday season

VIDEO: Ron MacLean says he doesn’t believe former co-host Don Cherry is racist

Sportsnet fired Cherry on Nov. 11, two days after controversial on-air comments during ‘Coach’s Corner’

Trudeau to take sober approach to unveiling new cabinet for minority mandate

Liberals survived a bruising campaign that diminished Trudeau’s stature as a champion of diversity

Lowe’s says it will close 34 ‘underperforming’ stores across six provinces

The stores include 26 Ronas, six Lowe’s and two Reno-Depots

Notley kicked out of legislature for comment on election watchdog firing bill

When Speaker Nathan Cooper directed Notley to apologize, she refused

Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

‘It’s not about sensitivity,’ says Allan Redford, the president of the Little People of Canada

Red Deer man facing 13 charges after late night pursuit

Leduc RCMP with assistance from Edmonton Police make arrest

Nothing funny about funny money in Leduc

Leduc RCMP investigate multiple files involving counterfeit currency

‘Midget’ no more: Sweeping division name changes coming to minor hockey in Canada

Alpha-numeric division names will be used for the 2020-2021 season and beyond

Ottawa urges CN and union to continue talks as 3,200 workers go on strike

The rail workers began their strike after failing to reach a deal by a midnight deadline

Most Read