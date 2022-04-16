Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

Good Friday celebrated with a “Prayer Walk” through Sylvan Lake

The walk emulates Jesus walking through Jerusalem before his crucifixion

The Sylvan Lake Ministerial held a Good Friday “Prayer Walk” through town honouring the blessings of Jesus Christ on April 15.

Over 50 attendees took part in the town’s decades-long tradition signifying Jesus walking through Jerusalem before his crucifixion.

“I am pleased,” said Sylvan Lake Ministerial Vice-Chair and Emerge Church Pastor Todd Pratt, about the event turnout.

Walkers made seven stops through town representing the seven “stations” of Christ to offer prayers to different aspects of the community.

They prayed for all levels of government, healthcare and medical system, families and children, schools and youth, first responders, town’s business sector, and the local churches.

The walk was followed by about an hour-long service at Emerge Church.

“To have all the churches represented and people … praying together is fantastic,” said Pratt.

Walk attendee Onsy Tawadrous appreciated the event’s approach to promoting unity and community well-being.

“We can be different, have different opportunities and opinions and we still can love each other, be united,” said Tawadrous.

 

Walkers attend Emerge Church service following the Cross March. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

