Grade 6 students from Bentley School graduate from the D.A.R.E. program

Grade 6 students from Bentley School dare to stand up to peer pressure after completing a 10-week course with RCMP.

The graduation ceremony was held in the gymnasium of Bentley School the afternoon of March 7.

The Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program is taught to children in school to give them the skills and resources they need to combat the pressure to become in involved in drugs, gangs or violence.

RCMP officer Constable Luke worked with the Grade 6 students over the last 10 weeks. He worked with the students in the classroom teaching them about drug use, violence, gangs and bullying.

“It has been an absolute joy and thrill teaching and working with these students,” Luke said.

To end the course, the students were asked to write an essay about what they took away from D.A.R.E. one student won an award for best-written essay.

Nolan Bergesen was honoured with a medal, a Frisbee and basketball as his award.

“I feel like I am less likely to engage in drugs, violence or gangs after taking this course” Bergesen read from his essay.

Along with the prize for best essay, a spirit award was also handed out.

This award was given to a student who showed enthusiasm and engagement during class time. It also took into consideration class work completed.

“Honestly, I could have given this award out to anyone. All of the kids were engaged and enthusiastic,” Luke said.

“This is probably one of the most engaged group of kids I’ve ever had the pleasure of teaching.”

Ultimately the award was given to Emily Guse.

Each of the students in the Grade 6 class were given a certificate of completion as well as a D.A.R.E. t-shirt.

After the short ceremony, the students and family members gathered for cake and drinks.

D.A.R.E. is an international program that originally started in Los Angeles in 1983. The program teaches students beginning in Kindergarten through to Grade 12.

The program is considered to be one of the most comprehensive drug prevention programs, and is taught in more than 50 countries.

According to the D.A.R.E. website, the program reaches than 1.5 million students annually.