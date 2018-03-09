Bottom left: GRADUATE: Grade 6 student Sarah Krueger accepts her certificate of completion during the graduation ceremony on March 7.

Grade 6 students from Bentley School graduate from the D.A.R.E. program

D.A.R.E is a Drug Abuse Resistance Education program

Grade 6 students from Bentley School dare to stand up to peer pressure after completing a 10-week course with RCMP.

The graduation ceremony was held in the gymnasium of Bentley School the afternoon of March 7.

The Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program is taught to children in school to give them the skills and resources they need to combat the pressure to become in involved in drugs, gangs or violence.

RCMP officer Constable Luke worked with the Grade 6 students over the last 10 weeks. He worked with the students in the classroom teaching them about drug use, violence, gangs and bullying.

“It has been an absolute joy and thrill teaching and working with these students,” Luke said.

To end the course, the students were asked to write an essay about what they took away from D.A.R.E. one student won an award for best-written essay.

Nolan Bergesen was honoured with a medal, a Frisbee and basketball as his award.

“I feel like I am less likely to engage in drugs, violence or gangs after taking this course” Bergesen read from his essay.

Along with the prize for best essay, a spirit award was also handed out.

This award was given to a student who showed enthusiasm and engagement during class time. It also took into consideration class work completed.

“Honestly, I could have given this award out to anyone. All of the kids were engaged and enthusiastic,” Luke said.

“This is probably one of the most engaged group of kids I’ve ever had the pleasure of teaching.”

Ultimately the award was given to Emily Guse.

Each of the students in the Grade 6 class were given a certificate of completion as well as a D.A.R.E. t-shirt.

After the short ceremony, the students and family members gathered for cake and drinks.

D.A.R.E. is an international program that originally started in Los Angeles in 1983. The program teaches students beginning in Kindergarten through to Grade 12.

The program is considered to be one of the most comprehensive drug prevention programs, and is taught in more than 50 countries.

According to the D.A.R.E. website, the program reaches than 1.5 million students annually.

 

Top right: D.A.R.E.: Wacey Smith happily shakes Const. Luke’s hand and accepts her certificate on March 7. All the students also received a D.A.R.E. t-shirt.

Previous story
Red Deer awards luncheon celebrates International Women’s Day

Just Posted

Government invests $10 million to fight rural crime

Provincial and federal funding to be used for more officers, civilian staff and Crown prosecutors

Grade 6 students from Bentley School graduate from the D.A.R.E. program

D.A.R.E is a Drug Abuse Resistance Education program

Celebrate your favourite volunteer

The deadline for Volunteer Awards nominations is March 23

Red Deer awards luncheon celebrates International Women’s Day

Soroptimist International of Central Alberta hosted annual luncheon

Initial meeting held for society focused on better medical services for Central Alberta

Society for Fair and Transparent Health Funding to Central Alberta looking for support

Bill Nye questions Trudeau over Kinder Morgan

Scientist Bill Nye prods Trudeau to explain rationale behind Kinder Morgan pipeline

Prince Rupert Grain cancels 350,000 tonnes of business

Average of 18-day wait time for grain vessels in Port of Prince Rupert on B.C.’s North Coast

Former Halifax child prodigy designs origami robots

Erik Demaine thinks the technology behind his self-folding printable robots could one day evolve into biomedical devices

Canada’s entertainment industry drafts collective code of conduct

A group of Canadian entertainment organizations has drafted a new collective code of conduct in response to sexual misconduct allegations flooding the industry

Atwal says he has renounced terrorism and asked to attend Trudeau India event

A man at the centre of a controversy surrounding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent visit to India says he has renounced terrorism

Canada dodges tariff bullet, at least for now

The only two countries escaping tariffs were America’s neighbours: Canada and Mexico

Trump teases big news; it arrives in the dark, on driveway

President Donald Trump has accepted an offer of a summit from the North Korean leader and will meet with Kim Jong Un by May

Trump says he’ll meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

Meeting expected to happen by May “at a place and time to be determined”

Air Canada union files human rights complaint

It’s alleging “systemic discrimination and harassment”over flight attendant treatment

Most Read