Families got their pictures taken at the Grade 6 showcase. Photo submitted.

Students from the Grade 6 class held a talent night Feb. 14 to showcase their many talents, including treats the students made for the evening. Students sang, turned cartwheels and gave their audience a variety of other performances throughout the evening.

Teachers who helped Grade 6 students prepare for the talent showcase: Steve Higgs and Terra Morrell and music teacher Jodi Moulton. Photo submitted.