Dancers at the grand opening. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.

Grand opening of Family Resource Network in Wetaskiwin

Family Resource Network will provide services for Wetaskiwin, Ponoka, Rimbey, and surrounding areas.

The Boys and Girls Club of Wetaskiwin is the new Hub for the Family Resource Network for Wetaskiwin, Ponoka, Rimbey, Millet and surrounding areas. They will be operating and coordinating the Hub services for the network which is made up of several spoke programs delivered by the Boys and Girls Club of Wetaskiwin, McMan Central, and Red Deer Native Friendship Society.

The Family Resource Network (FRN) will provide consistent, responsive, and flexible services that are accessible to children and youth ages zero to 18-years-old and their families. The main purpose of the FRN is to receive and respond to referrals to ensure seamless access to prevention and early intervention services for children, youth and families.

Through the FRN the different spokes that will be offered include the Enrichment Program, Mâmawipayiwin, Early Child Development, Child and Youth Development, Parent Education, Family Support, and Home Visitation.

On Monday Aug. 31, 2020, the Boys and Girls Club of Wetaskiwin held a grand opening ceremony for the Family Resource Network, where attendees could learn more about the FRN hub and spokes, as well as meeting the FRN team.

The Ceremony had a traditional smudge blessing to begin the proceedings. In attendence were community partners, families, elected officials from the City of Wetaskiwin, Towns of Ponoka, Rimbey, and Millet as well as the County of Wetaskiwin and County of Ponoka. Wetaskiwin MLA and Minister of Indigenous Relations, Rick Wilson, and Ponoka MLA Ronald Orr were also at the celebration.

During the grant opening Elder of Samson Cree Nation, Roy Louis, led the naming ceremony for the Indigenous Spoke of the FRN, Mâmamwipayiwin. Mâmamwipayiwin, the Cree word for togetherness, will support children, youth, and families to become actively involved in a cultural life by increasing the number of Indigenous experiences offered during service delivery.

“The Boys and Girls Club leading the Family Resource Network will help ensure that children, youth, and their families are able to have access to some very important services in our City,” Wetaskiwin Mayor Tyler Gandam said at the grand opening. “Development, social connections and family support will help our community grow more healthy.”

Gandam himself grew up attending the Boys and Girls Club Wetaskiwin, and has seen first hand the work that they do for the community.

The grand opening also had traditional Indigenous dancer performances and drummers.


Samson Cree Nation Elder, Roy Louis led the naming ceremony for the Indigenous Spoke of the FRN, Mâmamwipayiwin. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.

Dancers at the grand opening. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.

Hoop dancer at the grand opening. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.

MLA Rick Wilson speaking at the grand opening. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.

