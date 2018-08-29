Habitat for Humanity Red Deer announces first-ever affordable home build in Sylvan Lake

Habitat for Humanity Red Deer announced its decision to begin its next affordable housing project in Sylvan Lake in late 2018. The Central Alberta charity plans to select three qualifying families to become future homeowners of the triplex that will be built in The Vista neighborhood of Ryders Ridge in Sylvan Lake.

The triplex project is due to break ground in late 2018 and reach completion in Fall of 2019. “I am thrilled to welcome the Habitat for Humanity Project to Sylvan Lake, and to help deserving families settle into a home. Our vision for our community is one where every individual is able to thrive and achieve their greatest potential regardless of their financial situations; a safe, and affordable home is key to supporting that potential,” says Mayor Sean McIntyre of the Town of Sylvan Lake.

Of the Vista Ridge location, Gregg Broks, Regional Manager at Melcor Developments Ltd. says, “Melcor is excited and proud to support Habitat for Humanity in creating more affordable housing options in Sylvan Lake. These builds will fit nicely in The Vista at Ryders Ridge, a master planned community at the corner of Memorial Trail and Highway 20.” The partnerships and support from Melcor Developments Ltd. and the Town of Sylvan Lake’s Affordable Housing Committee were paramount to the decision to build in Sylvan Lake.

The Habitat Homeownership Program selects qualifying, low-income families to become homeowners who are set up with no-interest, no down-payment mortgages. Qualifying families must demonstrate sufficient need in meeting several criteria set out by Habitat Red Deer, commit to completing 500 volunteer hours in the community before move-in, and to making regular mortgage payments. “This project marks the first-ever Habitat build in the Sylvan Lake community,” says Habitat Red Deer CEO, Karen Vavrek.

Habitat Red Deer believes that a secure home provides the solid foundation for families to build strength, stability, and self-reliance. The Homeownership Program relies on the reinvestment of all Habitat Homeowners’ regular mortgage payments and the donation of funds, materials, and volunteer labour to make the Program possible. All donations of cash and materials stay local to support current and future affordable home builds in the region.

Habitat Red Deer is currently completing a duplex in the Aspen Ridge neighbourhood of Red Deer which will house two families and expects to hand over the keys to the future homeowners in November 2018. A date for the Groundbreaking ceremony in Sylvan Lake will be announced by mid-September and is expected to take place in late October and mark the beginning of the triplex project’s construction. To date, the Homeownership Program has helped nearly 35 families achieve affordable homeownership in Central Alberta.

Families interested in applying for the Habitat Homeownership Program are encouraged to attend upcoming Family Information Sessions at the Nexsource Center to discuss all aspects of eligibility, mortgages, and how to apply. Info sessions are open to the public and kids are welcome. The sessions will be held on Sept. 10 from 6-7 p.m. and Sept. 19 from 7-8 p.m.