Hundreds turn out for Stettler museum’s pancake breakfast, market

Crowds turned out for Stettler Town and Country Museum’s annual pancake breakfast.

More than 270 people participated in the breakfast and still more toured the museum June 2.

“This is definitely up from the previous three years,” said Karen Wahlund, museum manager.

Wahlund said Stettler Storm’s Fastball Tournament in town over the weekend contributed to the higher turnout. They usually had about 100 people attending the pancake breakfast in previous years.

“It caused a bit of ‘oh my off to the store we go,’” said Wahlund.

Although the museum hasn’t tallied how much was raised, they estimate about $1,600.

“The money goes toward maintaining the beautiful grounds and buildings.”

Wahlund said they couldn’t have pulled off the event without the volunteers and help from the board members.

For something different this year the museum also held a market with 10 vendors, with the pancake breakfast.

“We create different happenings at the museum to attract people to the grounds in hopes of a return visit, or we are remembered in their conversations.”

The museum is considering holding a monthly market and has already invited the vendors back for their July 1 celebrations.

The museum is located at 6502-44 Ave. in Stettler. For more information call 403-742-4534.

Mary-Ellen White with her Ben and Simons Pie Shoppe from Castor with her table set up during the Stettler Town and Country Museum’s pancake breakfast June 2. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

Laura Ford of Stettler with her custom and handmade aprons during Stettler Town and Country Museum’s market and pancake breakfast June 2. Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent

Kelly Armstrong from Erskine set up a table during Stettler’s Town and Country Museum market June 2. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

Bill Kirtley mixes pancakes during Stettler Town and Country Museum’s pancake breakfast June 2. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

Murray Wahlund, left, Gilbert Ellis, middle, and Wilf Buehler flip pancakes during Stettler Town and Country Museum’s pancake breakfast June 2. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

Karen Wahlund of the Stettler Town and Country Museum takes $8 from Amanda Keddey of Stettler for the pancake breakfast June 2. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)

Kaysi Strome of Silver Icing and I Dress Myself during Stettler Town and Country Museum’s market June 2. (Lisa Joy/Stettler Independent)