Ice fisherman hooks massive catch from Sylvan Lake

SearchHome Submit News Tip News Local Canada & World eEditions Submit news tip or photo Sports Local West Central Tigers South Central Alberta Hockey League Sylvan Lake Lakers Sylvan Lake Buccaneers Sylvan Lake Yeti Canada & World Submit sports tip or photo Trending Now Business Local Submit business tip or photo Entertainment Local Submit entertainment tip or photo Life Local Wine Trails Submit life tip or photo Community Local Calendar Submit community tip or photo Opinion Local Opinion Editorials Columnists Letters Web poll Submit letter Videos Local Submit video Black Press TV Weather Obituaries Marketplace Place an ad Impress branded content Real Estate Crowdfunding Contests Contact Us Contact Us Our Team Black Press Submit tip or photo FAQ Privacy Policy Terms of use