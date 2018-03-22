Photo submitted

Ice fisherman hooks massive catch from Sylvan Lake

Ron Rivard potentially holds the new Alberta record with the 43 inch jackfish

Sylvan Laker Ron Rivard caught a massive jack fish out of an 8 inch hole in the ice on Sylvan Lake this morning. According to an initial measurement the fish is 43 inches long and 24.8 pounds.

According to Record Fish Canada, the longest recorded jack fish (also known as northern pike) caught was 39 inches. Angler Edward Stafford holds the record for the fish he reeled out of Lake Newell last May. This means Rivard could hold the new record for length of jack fish caught in Alberta.

The record weight for fish caught in Alberta is 38 pounds and the record is still held by David Anderson who caught his heavy dinner back in 1982 out of Keho Lake.

Rivard is taking his catch to a butcher today to get a positive length and weight so he can submit his numbers and potentially hold the new record for length of jackfish caught.

While Rivard plans to eat his catch of the day, he has not shared yet how he plans to prepare the fish for dinner.

