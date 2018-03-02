Inviting all superheroes, side-kicks, princes and princesses to first annual ball

The Capes and Crowns Ball is a fundraiser for KCS Association held March 23

Sylvan Lake princes and princesses are putting out their best, while the superheroes are ironing their capes in preparation for the first annual Capes and Crowns Ball.

The ball is a a fundraiser for KCS, with the ultimate hope of getting a bus for the organization.

“This year the kids couldn’t go on any field trips because we didn’t have a bus for them,” explained Kayla Webb, one of the organizers for the ball.

The goal of a new bus is one the organizers realize is something that will have to be worked up to over the course of a few such balls.

The fundraiser will also be put to use to keep any additional costs that might arise down, provide extra items for classrooms and pay for some field trips for the students.

“The town and everyone has just been so supportive,” said organizer Shaina Jacob. “Everything has really been falling into place.”

Along with the ticket price for the ball, $25 per person, there will also be a silent auction.

Many businesses and individuals have donated items to be auctioned off to support KCS Association.

This is particularly impressive given the organizers have only been working on the ball for about six weeks.

“We reached out to groups on Facebook, like mom groups, and the response was unbelievable and immediate,” said Webb.

There have also been a few major sponsors who have been quick to add their name to the event.

Jacob and Webb would like the event to become the major fundraiser for KCS each year. They say this will take some of the pressure off of the parents, who are encouraged to be involved and fundraise as much as possible throughout the year.

Conservatively, the duo hopes to raise at least $5,000 though they believe it will be closer to $10,000 based on the current response.

“That is more than one fundraiser will bring in throughout the year,” said Jacob.

Webb also want to see the ball become a special events for families, one that encourages a community spirit.

“It is so important to have events like this, where parents can meet and kids can play in a safe environment,” Webb said.

The ball promises to be a fun time for families with a professional photographer and caterer donating their time to make the evening special.

Special guests will also make an appearance. Guests are asked to keep their eyes open for princesses like Elsa, Belle and Tinkerbell as well as a few caped crusaders are likely to stop by.

“I can’t wait to see a little girl look up at Tinkerbell for the first time,” Jacob said.

The theme of the fundraiser was specifically chosen because it is “timeless” and is a theme that can be used again and again.

The plan is to hold the Capes and Crowns each year in Sylvan Lake.

“There is always going to be both. Children love princesses and heroes no matter the gender, it works for both,” said Jacob.

Tickets are currently available for purchase via an email transfer to capesandcrownsball@gmail.com. Tickets are $25 per person and include a pasta bar buffet and fun activities.

The Capes and Crowns Ball will be held at the Sylvan Lake Family and Community Centre on March 23 from 5-8 p.m.



