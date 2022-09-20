Sylvan Lake’s Flannel & Feast event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the library parking lot. (Photo submitted)

Join the cabin lifestyle

Come out to Sylvan Lake’s Flannel & Feast event

Plaid, backyard fires, a cozy cabin and the sound of the waves on the lake ¬– that’s fall in Sylvan Lake and the Flannel & Feast event is trying to capture that quintessential picture.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, bring your appetite and your plaid jacket to celebrate Sylvan Lake in style. Part of Alberta Culture Days, the Flannel & Feast event will feature art, food trucks, music, a petting zoo, Wood Shed axe throwing, a pig roast, beer gardens, a market, a mobile escape room and much more.

The event will take place in the library parking lot from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

