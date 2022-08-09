Kick It To The Curb happening this weekend

Kick It To The Curb is happening Aug. 13 and 14. (Photo by iStock)

If you’ve been meaning to do some decluttering, now is your chance. Kick It To The Curb in Sylvan Lake is running Aug. 13 and 14.

Participation is easy, just bring your usable, safe, but unwanted, items to the curb on Aug. 13 and place a ‘free’ sign on them.

By the end of the day on Aug. 14, any remaining items can be taken over to the Drop ‘n’ Swap tent located at the waste transfer site at no charge.

Items you can kick include kitchen items, unwanted gifts, electronics, unwanted furniture and more. But you can’t kick any child items, such as seats, cribs, walkers, strollers, playpens and toys, and you can’t kick any unsafe items.

Visit the Town of Sylvan Lake Facebook page and join the event. Be sure to leave a comment with your location and the items you’re kicking, so people can stop by.

CommunityLocal News