Kids about to get busted

If you are a young Sylvan Laker, prepare to get a ticket or two from your local RCMP officer soon. Starting in February instead of tickets for breaking a law, youth will be getting busted for being “awesome.”

The Flipside Youth Centre and the SPARC (Strengthening Positive Assets & Resiliency in Communities) Committee and the Sylvan Lake RCMP teamed up to create the “Positive Ticket” program that will reward youth for things such as wearing a helmet biking, skateboarding or riding their scooter or going out of their way to be kind to another.

The local School Resource Officer and RCMP members will give youth a positive ticket if they catch them obeying the rules of the road whether on a bike or in a car. A ticket may be issued to youth if they’re seen helping a friend or someone younger. Those youth discovered returning a lost item, helping a teacher, using a crosswalk, cheering or volunteering at a team or special event may also be ticketed.

Those who receive a positive ticket are encouraged to take a selfie with their ticket and post it on Instagram with the hashtag #catchyouattheflipside. Posters get a one in four chance of winning at $100 Visa gift card. Poser

Youth may also receive a Flipside swag bag by bringing their ticket stub to the Family and Community Centre.

Tickets will be handed out until August 2018.


myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com
Legion elects new executives

