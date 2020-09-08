Kuriakos Summer Camp on Sylvan Lake looks to 2021 season

The summer camp plans to host regular events next summer after closing due to the pandemic

Kuriakos Summer Camp is looking to summer 2021 after a disappointing summer season this year.

This summer the camp was unable to host its usual events due to pandemic restrictions. Instead the summer camp found other ways to connect with campers and their families.

They moved to online programs including online bible studies, at-home activities, and online campfire and worship services.

“After our experience this summer modifying our programs, we are prepared to continue to meet our community online in the future, if need be, while ensuring summer camp is a special experience for all participants,” Kuriakos said in a press release.

The camp says it has been a “challenging year,” but is looking forward to next summer and welcoming campers back.

However, because the camp was unable to accept campers this year, it has had to rely on support and donations from the community.

“Kuriakos is grateful for the prayerful and financial support that individuals, congregations, and other groups are able to provide at this extraordinary time.”

Registration for the summer camp will open soon, and spots are expected to fill up quickly. Kuriakos will announce when registration is open through its social media accounts.

Kuriakos Summer Camps offers programming for all ages including kids, junior youth, senior youth, and family camps, adventure weeks, L.I.T. Week (leaders in training) and “prime time adult get-away.”

More information about the camp, and to register can be found at www.kuriakos.ab.ca

