The Lacombe Corn Maze is celebrated 20 years this year at Kraay Family Farms. (Photo Submitted by Kraay Family Farms)

Lacombe Corn Maze celebrates 20 years in central Alberta

Kraay Family Farms will be celebrating the occasion all season

Kraay Family Farms, home to the Lacombe Corn Maze, is celebrated its 20th anniversary this season.

To recognize the occasion, the Kraay family decided to design this year’s maze around their logo. Rachel Kraay, co-owner of Kraay Family Farms, said they will be celebrating in many ways throughout the year.

“Mostly it will be focused on taking the time to thank our guests for the many years of support they have given us along the way,” she said.

Kraay said the longevity of the maze can be traced back to the family staying true to who they are and staying together as a family.

I think we have always tried to be real to what we are. We have never changed because something was simply new and we have always done what we thought was fun. We stayed

“As long as we are having fun, we knew that others would as well,” she said. “We have always taken the time to listen to our guests. They have always given us suggestions and we have got to know them throughout the years. When you listen to people, you get a sense of what the community is looking for.”

Kraay said that the plans for this years maze came together pretty quickly, but after 20 years the creative process has been stretched to its limit

”We work with the same person for 20 years who has designed our mazes and he has always given us tips on what it takes to make a hard maze. It usually takes a month or two from start to finish,” she said.

The maze is divided into phases and takes around 60 to 90 minutes to complete.

Throughout the summer there will also be many other events including their grand opening during the August long weekend.

“We do a grandparents day and a first responders and military day in order to appreciate different people in our community. We also have a couple events with the Sunflower and Pumpkin Festivals. Those details will be on our website,” Kraay said.

She added, “We are grateful for the support over the last 20 years. We look forward to meeting new people. One of our goals as a family is to create a place for people to play together.”


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTO: Sylvan Lake business hosts free breakfast for Westerner Days

Just Posted

PHOTO: Sylvan Lake business hosts free breakfast for Westerner Days

CWC Energy Services hosted a free pancake breakfast Thursday morning

Community mourns the deaths of two Maskwacis toddlers

Siblings found drowned on family’s property

Water Balance in the Sylvan Lake Watershed

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Stewardship Society submits a weekly column about the lake

A Beacon of Hope shines in Sylvan Lake

A fundraiser for the Safe Harbour Society to educate about opioid addiction was held on July 13

Gas prices in Sylvan Lake higher than surrounding area

The gas in town is being sold with a retail margin of about four to seven cents a litre

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate indecent act at By The Lake Park

Complaint said man exposed himself in Wetaskiwin

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Chiefs honour Indigenous leader wrongfully hanged in B.C. 154 years ago today

Chief Joe Alphonse says they want his remains returned to his homeland in B.C.’s Cariboo region

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate attempted armed robbery

Police seek information about alleged attack and identify suspect

Scrapie, a disease related to mad cow, found in two flocks of sheep in Alberta

Health Canada says there is no known link between scrapie and human health

Alberta oil and gas producer cleanup cost estimates set too low, says coalition

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. facing the largest bill at $11.9 billion to clean up 73,000 wells

Scheer on Trump: It’s ‘offensive’ to question the family background of critics

Trump is being called a racist for saying that the four congresswomen should go back where they came from

Instagram expands Canadian pilot removing ‘like’ counts to more countries

Social media giant plans to roll out the test in Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Japan, Italy and Ireland

Most Read