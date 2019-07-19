Lacombe Corn Maze celebrates 20 years in central Alberta

Kraay Family Farms, home to the Lacombe Corn Maze, is celebrated its 20th anniversary this season.

To recognize the occasion, the Kraay family decided to design this year’s maze around their logo. Rachel Kraay, co-owner of Kraay Family Farms, said they will be celebrating in many ways throughout the year.

“Mostly it will be focused on taking the time to thank our guests for the many years of support they have given us along the way,” she said.

Kraay said the longevity of the maze can be traced back to the family staying true to who they are and staying together as a family.

“As long as we are having fun, we knew that others would as well,” she said. “We have always taken the time to listen to our guests. They have always given us suggestions and we have got to know them throughout the years. When you listen to people, you get a sense of what the community is looking for.”

Kraay said that the plans for this years maze came together pretty quickly, but after 20 years the creative process has been stretched to its limit

”We work with the same person for 20 years who has designed our mazes and he has always given us tips on what it takes to make a hard maze. It usually takes a month or two from start to finish,” she said.

The maze is divided into phases and takes around 60 to 90 minutes to complete.

Throughout the summer there will also be many other events including their grand opening during the August long weekend.

“We do a grandparents day and a first responders and military day in order to appreciate different people in our community. We also have a couple events with the Sunflower and Pumpkin Festivals. Those details will be on our website,” Kraay said.

She added, “We are grateful for the support over the last 20 years. We look forward to meeting new people. One of our goals as a family is to create a place for people to play together.”



