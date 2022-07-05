Lacombe’s Big Brothers Big Sisters raise over 50K for youth mentoring support

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lacombe and District raised over $52,800 for their 2022 youth mentoring programs during the second Annual Servus Walk for Kids Sake from May 16 to June 9.

Nine area schools participated in the initiative. The school yards were installed with 10 superheroes-themed stations that asked questions, presented challenges, and created fun.

“In both our professional and personal lives, we have all been shaped by mentors who have helped us become the people we are today,” said group’s executive director Brianna Berthiaume.

Berthiaume thanks the community for helping make the fundraiser a success.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is always looking for mentors to serve the areas of Alix, Clive, Lacombe, Blackfalds, Bentley, Lacombe County and Eckville. For more information or to join the team, visit lacombe.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca or call 403-782-7870.

“All it takes is one hour a week to make a difference.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a leading volunteer-supported mentoring organization that creates and supports one-to-one mentoring relationships to ignite the potential of youth. It has been serving the community of Lacombe and district for over three decades.

Partnering with parents or guardians, schools, corporations, and others in the community, youth are carefully paired with screened volunteer mentors.