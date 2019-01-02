photo submitted

Lacombe’s Darren Hicks and Corine Veenema welcome first baby of the New Year

Annalie Mathilda Hicks was born Jan. 1st at 1:31 a.m.

It was an exciting New Year for Lacombe couple Darren Hicks and Corine Veenema as they welcomed the first baby of the New Year.

Born Jan. 1st at 1:31 a.m. Annalie Mathilda Hicks came into the world at six pounds and 13 ounces.

Father Darren calls it a pleasant surprise as the baby’s due date was expected Jan. 1st, but they weren’t expecting to be in the hospital before that.

“We went in a little earlier than we expected,” he said.

Darren said his wife is doing well despite the lack of sleep.

“Mom and baby are happy and healthy so that’s really all that matters. The New Year’s thing is an extra special surprise and the fact that she’s a girl is an extra special surprise too as we didn’t know that going in.”

The couple also has a 20-month-old son.

“We are extremely excited and very happy parents.”

Lacombe's Darren Hicks and Corine Veenema welcome first baby of the New Year

