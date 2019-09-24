Ladies Auxiliary celebrates 70 years in Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Branch 212 Ladies Auxiliary hosted a celebration at the Legion on Sept. 21

The Sylvan Lake Legion Branch 212 Ladies Auxiliary (LA) gathered in celebration last weekend.

On Sept. 21 the Legion filled with veterans, LA past presidents and dignitaries to celebrate the Ladies Auxiliary’s 70th anniversary.

The event was opened by a welcome and introduction from Wendelynn McCutcheon, president of the Ladies Auxiliary, before being handed off to dignitaries for speeches.

Members of the Alberta/Northwest Territories LA Command were in attendance at the head table, and President Margaet Koenig took the podium to say a few words.

Mayor Sean McIntyre also gave a speech recognizing and honouring the ladies for the past 70 years.

Ed Stevenson, Sylvan Lake 212 branch president, closed by saying the Legion wouldn’t be where it is without the LA.

After the formal presentation attendees were welcome to stay and enjoy cake, which was homemade by the LA members.

The celebration coincidentally happened to be scheduled for right after the Flags of Remembrance ceremony resulting in more veterans being in attendance.

“That’s what we’re here for, 99 per cent of it is veterans and community and Legion,” said McCutcheon of the auxiliary.

McCutcheon said celebrating the milestone is important because the Sylvan Lake auxiliary is strong while others are disappearing around the province.

She added the Sylvan Lake LA manages to stay so strong because of its ladies.

“If it wasn’t for our ladies we wouldn’t be here,” said McCutcheon. “They give every time they can and we do lots of funerals, lots of events, lots of banquets, Christmas parties, and without those ladies we’d be nowhere.”

Many of the auxiliary’s past presidents are still around, which gives her the opportunity to go back to them for guidance.

“It’s a great honour for us,” added McCutcheon.

She explained LA members tend to hang around for a long time, but they’re also always looking for new members.

The auxiliary is for older ladies, younger women and mothers.

McCutcheon says mothers can bring their kids as her young granddaughters are part of the auxiliary.

Another celebration will be held in five years for the 75th anniversary, but McCutcheon says it may be a little bigger than this one was.

“We love doing parties, that’s what we do,” she added.

