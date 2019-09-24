Mayor Sean McIntyre says a few words about Sylvan Lake’s Ladies Auxilary alongside President Wendelynn McCutcheon on Sept. 21. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Ladies Auxiliary celebrates 70 years in Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Branch 212 Ladies Auxiliary hosted a celebration at the Legion on Sept. 21

The Sylvan Lake Legion Branch 212 Ladies Auxiliary (LA) gathered in celebration last weekend.

On Sept. 21 the Legion filled with veterans, LA past presidents and dignitaries to celebrate the Ladies Auxiliary’s 70th anniversary.

The event was opened by a welcome and introduction from Wendelynn McCutcheon, president of the Ladies Auxiliary, before being handed off to dignitaries for speeches.

Members of the Alberta/Northwest Territories LA Command were in attendance at the head table, and President Margaet Koenig took the podium to say a few words.

Mayor Sean McIntyre also gave a speech recognizing and honouring the ladies for the past 70 years.

Ed Stevenson, Sylvan Lake 212 branch president, closed by saying the Legion wouldn’t be where it is without the LA.

After the formal presentation attendees were welcome to stay and enjoy cake, which was homemade by the LA members.

The celebration coincidentally happened to be scheduled for right after the Flags of Remembrance ceremony resulting in more veterans being in attendance.

“That’s what we’re here for, 99 per cent of it is veterans and community and Legion,” said McCutcheon of the auxiliary.

McCutcheon said celebrating the milestone is important because the Sylvan Lake auxiliary is strong while others are disappearing around the province.

She added the Sylvan Lake LA manages to stay so strong because of its ladies.

“If it wasn’t for our ladies we wouldn’t be here,” said McCutcheon. “They give every time they can and we do lots of funerals, lots of events, lots of banquets, Christmas parties, and without those ladies we’d be nowhere.”

Many of the auxiliary’s past presidents are still around, which gives her the opportunity to go back to them for guidance.

“It’s a great honour for us,” added McCutcheon.

She explained LA members tend to hang around for a long time, but they’re also always looking for new members.

The auxiliary is for older ladies, younger women and mothers.

McCutcheon says mothers can bring their kids as her young granddaughters are part of the auxiliary.

Another celebration will be held in five years for the 75th anniversary, but McCutcheon says it may be a little bigger than this one was.

“We love doing parties, that’s what we do,” she added.

Follow Kaylyn Whibbs on Twitter

@kaylynwhibbs
kaylyn.whibbs@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Dignitaries at the 70th anniversary celebration are piped to the head table at the event on Sept. 21. Photo by Kaylyn Whibbs/Sylvan Lake News

Previous story
Patron numbers for Sylvan Lake Senior’s Bus on the decline

Just Posted

128 flags unfurled along Sylvan Lake waterfront

The sixth annual Flags of Remembrance ceremony was held in Centennial Park on Sept. 21.

Sylvan Lake Wranglers fall 0-2 in opening weekend

The Wranglers are looking to lasso some wins on upcoming road stretch

Patron numbers for Sylvan Lake Senior’s Bus on the decline

Dave Dale says the bus needs at least eight patrons from the twice-monthly trips into the city

Snow predicted for first weekend of fall

Sylvan Lake, Eckville and much of the province are on the look out for snowfall this weekend

Sylvan Lake’s water, shoreline cleaned by volunteers

The 16th annual Sylvan Lake Underwater Cleanup saw divers, paddlers and onshore volunteers Sept. 22

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

Youth from Lacombe dies in hospital after weekend crash near Ponoka

Two male patients were airlifted by STARS

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Trudeau takes fight to Singh’s B.C. riding, while Scheer continues in Ontario

Liberal leader campaigns in NDP leader’s riding of Burnaby South

Poll suggests Canadians concerned about fake news, but struggle to spot it

56 per cent of respondents admitted to reading or sharing inaccurate news

Conservatives’ plan to ease mortgage stress-test rules may raise debt and prices

Andrew Scheer vows to loosen rules around stress test and remove it altogether for mortgage renewals

U.S. wrestler says viral speeding ticket video was staged

WWE wrestler Lacey Evans says she does not condone disrespecting law enforcement officers

‘Own a piece of history’: Beachcombers location Molly’s Reach up for sale

‘This is one of B.C.’s most photographed buildings’

Most Read