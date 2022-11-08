Ladies Night coming to Sylvan Lake

Life can get busy and it’s important to take time for yourself – recharge, reconnect with friends and have fun. And the Sylvan Lake Community Partners Association (SLCPA) wants to help women in Sylvan Lake do just that.

The SLCPA recently launched a Ladies Night event, which will happen once a month and feature a different activity.

“It’s a little something for women to take a but of stress off themselves and to enjoy something different,” said Cinzia Cappella, vice-chair of the SLCPA. “Come out with your mom, your girlfriends, your sister. Once a month, it’s something they can count on and make plans for.”

For the first Ladies Night, there will be gnome painting at the SLCPA office on Friday, Nov. 18. Participants need to register and bring some paint brushes, but SLCPA will provide coffee, tea, snacks and the paint.

“It’s a fun way to get out and learn something new,” Cappella said, adding that SLCPA plans to host the Ladies Night around this same time each month. “You don’t have to come to all of them, you can pick and choose what suits you and what you want to learn.”

In December, SLCPA is planning a yoga de-stress night. Be sure to watch the SLCPA Facebook page for updates.

Community