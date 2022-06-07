Lila Tighe-Phillips rubbed a fresh strawberry on each student’s finger and helped Garrett Cameron transfer the butterfly from his finger to Xander Hurford’s. Corinne McLean / Submitted photo

Lila Tighe-Phillips rubbed a fresh strawberry on each student’s finger and helped Garrett Cameron transfer the butterfly from his finger to Xander Hurford’s. Corinne McLean / Submitted photo

Lady of The Rosary students learn the importance of nature

Students observed the different life stages of butterfly larvae before releasing them into the tress

École Our Lady of The Rosary School is offering hands-on knowledge and experience for students to understand the importance of nature.

During the tree and insect study over the past month, pre-kindergarten students planted and nurtured trees in the classroom and observed the life cycle of butterfly larvae before releasing them into the tress.

“Trees and insects fascinate children and spark their curiosity and wonder,” said pre-kindergarten teacher Tighe-Phillips. “Studying trees and insects build upon student interests to help them explore science and social studies.”

Students watched the insect transform from larvae to caterpillar and chrysalis, before becoming a butterfly.

“We had to be extremely quiet and patient as we waited for each one of our classmates to take a turn having the butterfly on their finger.”

Tighe-Phillips rubbed a fresh strawberry on each student’s finger to attract butterflies with the sweetness.

Town horticulturist Nick Halwa also spoke to pre-kindergarten students about the different characteristics of trees and insects.

The activity aimed at motivating the appreciation of nature.

Tighe-Phillips said during the study, children use various skills including literacy, math, technology and arts to investigate and represent their knowledge.

 

Town horticulturalist Nick Halwa spoke to pre-kindergarten students about the importance of nature. Submitted photo

