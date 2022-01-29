Laker aspires to feature on Inked Magazine cover page

The search is on for the next Inked Cover Girl, and Sylvan Lake’s Taelyn Hurrell aspires to be the one.

“I really promote the lifestyle of being yourself and being nice to one another. I think it’s really important to feel good about how you act and treat people in a way so you can sleep with a sound mind,” shared Hurrell on her Inked Cover Girl website profile. “I would really appreciate anyone in the area to check out the link and send me a vote. It would mean a lot to me and my tattoo artist,” she said.

Each person is eligible to share one vote per day until Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at cover.inkedmag.com/2022/taelyn-hurrell.

The 21-year-old tattoo enthusiast who developed a taste for it just about a year ago has now lost count of her tattoos, inked with a full sleeve and other individual designs created by Sylvan Lake tattoo artist Aaron Garand.

“I was really picky about what kind of tattoo I wanted and I was going through his (Aaron Garand) Instagram and I was trying to find someone local. I don’t know, something just stuck out. It looked like he put a lot of effort into his work and he really cares about his work. He focuses on a lot of Japanese-style traditional artwork and that really interested me, it’s my favourite kind of style,” said Hurrell.

Hurrell, who dreams of becoming a professional singer looks at this contest as a step towards putting herself out in the public eye.