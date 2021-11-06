Sylvan Lake brownies. (Submitted photo)

Laker girl guide third Brownie to achieve all 50 badges

Leah Gamroth showed persistent growth throughout past two years

Over the span of her two-year Girl Guides Brownie program (ages 7-8), Sylvan Lake’s Leah Gamroth has succeeded in achieving all 50 honour badges. This makes the nine-year-old the third Laker Brownie to have completed the program with a full set of badges.

Gamroth said, “Some of my favourite things about Brownies have been meeting new friends, learning new things like sewing and survival skills, as well as being able to help my community.

Being a Brownie helped me to grow in my confidence and I am much braver now to try new adventures.

I just started in Girl Guides and am excited about the new challenges to come. Someday I would like to be a leader in Girl Guides.”

Guider Judy Scanland appreciates Gamroth’s curiosity and persistence throughout the program.

Scanland said, “During her time as a Brownie, she has gained confidence and she was always there to help the new Brownies. Her gentle way and persistence to always do her best grew through time.”

The Sylvan Lake Brownies had their most recent enrolment of nine girls Oct. 19 at the new Health and Wellness Healing Hub.

Given the COVID-19 health measures, the Brownies have been meeting outdoors, visiting Kerry Wood Nature Centre, Jungle Farm, and cleaning the beach front.

Those over the age of five looking to join can visit register.girlguides.ca.

