Laker motivates community to pause and take festive photos, create a memory for life

Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Deb Weins has decorated a photo backdrop in her front yard where passersby can stop for a moment, take a photo, and capture a memory. (Photos by Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News)

Deborah and Robert Weins’ home of festivities has opened its front lawn to all wanting to make a short trip to the north pole for a Christmas photoshoot. The family strives to offer fond memories that last a lifetime.

“Rob and I, both work in a job where we see life change in an instant, and so, we want to give people an opportunity to stop, take a picture, and you can have that memory forever. That’s how we named it Catch Your Memories on Herder Drive,” said Weins.

What better time than the holiday season to create a memory, said Weins. She particularly hopes to motive mothers to take some time out for a fun shoot. “Mum’s don’t make the time to take their pictures. So, I wanted to give them that opportunity to take a second for a picture that you’ll always have,” said Weins.

The Christmas installations are typically up from mid-November to the start of January. Robert sets up the installations while Deborah works on the decorations.

It takes the couple an estimate of 60 hours of tireless work to put a display together, plus the added efforts to take it down.

With an aim to give back to the community while creating a fun family activity, the Weins have been getting on with the spirit of most major festivals since 2017. They started this family tradition with a Thanksgiving/Halloween-themed decoration four years ago, and have continued to grow ever since.

“We just feel the community is really important. So, we make the time,” said Weins.

The family also hopes to give back to the community by offering a food bank donation drop-off outside their home at 114 Herder Dr. “Just because we were getting so popular, we started donating to the food bank. We just thought this was a good way to bring community involvement and the spirits together,” said Weins.

Weins has created a Catch Your Memories on Herder Drive Facebook page where individuals can request an appointment to have their photos taken. “We take the photos and then we post on the website, and people can download their own photos,” she said.

“If you come to take pictures and bring nothing, that’s okay. If you can bring a can of soup, great! Whatever works for the person. We are out there for happiness,” said Weins, adding, “Take a minute to make a memory with your family.”