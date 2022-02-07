Lakers flocked to Leader Field for an active afternoon

An event attendee enjoyed roasting marshmallows at the firepit. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News The Town of Sylvan Lake’s special events coordinator Nathan Young ensured the fire kept going. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News From left, White Frog Cafe volunteers Brandie Bowman, Bella Bowman and Kali Brown served hot chocolate and coffee to event attendees. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News

On the sunny afternoon of Feb. 6 the Town of Sylvan Lake’s Family Skating and Sledding Party brought Lakers together to relish some joys of the outdoors during winter.

“We wanted to create an event in our shoulder season for the community members of the town,” said town special events coordinator Nathan Young, adding, “I am very pleased with the turnout. The weather definitely helps. We did postpone it from last weekend to this weekend in the hopes that we would have more snow and some ice.”

The Leader Field was full of happy faces sledding, skating, playing jenga, enjoying a hot beverage and hotdogs, which was offered to all attendees. The event was also attended by characters from Disney’s Frozen – Anna, Elsa, Krisoff and Olaf (mascots) who were in demand for some magical photo opportunities. “It’s great having the mascots to come out and roam and we hire groups like this for a number of different events and they help to activate the space and create some familiarity for our guests as they come to the party,” said Young.

“It’s a nice day, it’s a good little chance to get away from being home… and just get out for a bit and let the kids have some fun,” said Sylvan Lake resident Spencer Lapierre who attended the event with his family. “It’s really like a spring day today,” he added.

The town made several picnic benches and fire pits available for everyone to use.

“It’s great that it’s a public event, that there’s not really any barriers to entry. People don’t really have to register or anything, everybody is just out here having a good time,” said event volunteer Jeremy Walters.