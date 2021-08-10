Lakeview cemetery commemorating 100 years in September

‘We have also been working with a genealogist in finding more information’

On Sept. 21, 1921 the first person was interred in the Lakeview Cemetery in Sylvan Lake.

Now, this Sept. 12, Lakeview Cemetery will be commemorating its 100th anniversary.

The celebration event itself will be approximately 45-50 minutes, said Licensing Inspector Rae-Anne Ornella.

“Following the event will be guided tours of the cemetery led by volunteers from the Archives. We will also have an information area there to provide information on the cemetery, to assist in locating a specific grave and to record/collect stories that people want to share.”

The guides on the tour will be scripted with selected burial sites of individuals identified as part of the tour.

As well the tour will include information about the cemetery.

So far the feedback to the concept of the event has been very positive, said Ornella.

“People seem very appreciative and enthusiastic about attending the event and bringing their families with them.”

There have been wonderful stories found in the archives about individuals interred in the cemetery, said Ornella.

“We have also been working with a genealogist in finding more information.”

All the information collected is being placed in a storyboard that the public will be able to access.

If people would like to share a story they can write a letter, bring clippings or photos, or provide an audio or video recording.

“We are still working on the details of how we will be sharing the information. The collection of the stories will be an ongoing process, and eventually we are wanting to turn the information collected into an augmented reality tour.”