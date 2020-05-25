Last day of classes moved to June 19 for Sylvan Lake students

Classes for students in Chinook’s Edge and RDCRS will end a week early on June 19

Students in Sylvan Lake and across Central Alberta will have formal classes end a week earlier than originally planned.

Students attending schools in both Red Deer Catholic Regional School and Chinook’s Edge School Division will have the last day of classes on June 19.

The move to end at-a-distance a week early was a “coordinated approach” between all school boards in Central Alberta.

“This time will allow school staff to prepare for the completion of multiple tasks, including final reporting and other administrative duties which became more complicated because of the pandemic,” Chinook’s Edge said in its Board highlights.

RDCRS says its staff will be planning “alternative non-academic activities” for June 22-26.

School staff will be collecting material and instruments from students, completing assessments and “recognizing achievements.”

“I am extremely proud of our staff. They have continued to move forward since March successfully supporting our students and families with at-home learning. During these unprecedented times, I have seen so many innovative ways our staff is connecting with students and guiding them through their virtual learning,” said RDCRS Interim Superintendent of Schools, Kathleen Finnigan.

Chinook’s Edge says the new modified timeline will “allow families time to safely interact with schools on an intermittent basis.” This means items can be picked and dropped off at the school safely at the end of the school year.

Staff at the schools will remain working during the week of June 22 to complete end of year duties.

“School administration will be communicating with parents and students with more information in the coming weeks,” RDCRS says.

On May 6, Alberta Education announced students will not be returning to in-person learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Currently, the first day of the 2020-21 school year is planned for Aug. 31.

