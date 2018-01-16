Legion elects new board

The new board is ready to take on a new year

In the words of Ed Stevenson, president for the Legion, the organization installed a “very strong executive” for the new year after a dinner on Jan. 13. Stevenson said he’s happy to see the organization getting back on track and sees the new executive as key to “building on what has been done” with their commitment to growth.

Stevenson said he was “really impressed” with the evening and how the installation was done. He reported many people stayed later to enjoy the evening.

The new executive consists of: Ed Stevenson as president, Alf Moore as first vice president, Al Hughes as second vice president, Linda Snelgrove as treasurer, Kathy Neville as secretary.

The executive committee is made up of the following members: Wayne Sundell, Brenda Bond, Marlene Craig, Cal Fisher, Wilf Snelgrove and Laverne Asselstine as service officer.

For the Ladies Auxillary, Kathy Duncan was established as the president. The rest of the executive is: Wendelyn McCutcheon as first vice president, Janet Swinden as treasurer, Bonnie Olsen as secretary. The executive committee consists of: Thelma Paquette, Millie Little, Marie Schlahs. Their Sargent at Arms is Wanda Olsen.

Stevenson credits last year’s executive with paving the way for reestablishing the Legion.

“Last year’s executive set us up to reestablish the Legion to a strong spot and did an exceptionally good job,” he said in a phone interview.

Stevenson hopes to see more involvement with the Legion with the variety of social gatherings happening during the month. Every Friday the Legion holds a meat draw and pot luck starting at 6:30 p.m. The Legion added to the meat draws during the summer by having steak dinners and a light lunch later in the evening. The crib club has been reestablished and a dart club is starting up on Monday nights from 7 – 10 p.m.

In the past, the Legion has shortened their hours during the winter season. This year is different. Stevenson not only plans to keep regular hours, he is also thinking of adding hours.

“We have no intention of cutting the hours of operation [during the winter season],” Stevenson said. “In fact, we may even consider increasing them.”

The Legion is open regular hours from 3 – 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with the exception of staying open until close on Friday nights for the meat draws.

The next major social dinner is the 22nd Annual Robbie Burns Night catered by The Ladies Auxiliary on Wednesday, Jan. 25. There will be a roast beef dinner and haggis will be brought in with pipers piping.



myra.nicks@sylvanlakenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter