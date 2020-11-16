Letters to Santa can be dropped off at Sylvan Lake’s North Pole Drive-Thru

In addition to the drive-thru, a self-guided Twinkle Tour is in the works

The regular kick off to the holiday season in Sylvan Lake is not happening this year. In the stead of the Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival, the Santa Claus Parade and fireworks will be a drive-thru north pole.

This event, on Nov. 28, has been very popular since it was announced last week, and as of Monday afternoon is almost completely sold out.

The North Pole Drive-Thru experience is a Christmas display where kids can get a professional photo with Santa Clause himself.

Letter to Santa will also be collected at this event.

Tickets to this event at $20, and includes a drive-thru experience for one carload and one pose for a professional photo with Santa and Mrs Claus, with the photo emailed within 24 hours after the event.

There are two sessions for the event,on in the morning and one in the afternoon.

The morning session will have an addition guest, Allen the Alpaca, the three-year-old alpaca from Airdrie delighting social media.

Volunteers with the Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival will also be on hand to take donations to the Sylvan Lake Food Bank.

“There is much to be done and the real ‘Spirit of Sylvan’ can take on new meaning for 2020. It is up to all of us to come together and, even though we can’t do it with large festivals and events, individually, as families, businesses and citizens, we can still make a difference,” the Festival said on Facebook.

Later on Nov. 28, take part in a self-guided Twinkle Tour around town.

Residents and Businesses will be able to submit their addresses to be part of the tour.

The Twinkle Tour listing will be available for residents to view with a warming cup of hot cocoa from Nob. 28 until Jan. 1, 2021.