Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library recently donated $6,259.58 to the library. Pictured from left to right, Tanya Ryga, Gail Innes, John Kloosterman, Ian Oostindie, Debbie Oostindie and Sam Kurt. Andrea Newland, library director, is seated in the chair. The group is looking for new, younger volunteers to take over.

Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library recently donated $6,259.58 to the library. Pictured from left to right, Tanya Ryga, Gail Innes, John Kloosterman, Ian Oostindie, Debbie Oostindie and Sam Kurt. Andrea Newland, library director, is seated in the chair. The group is looking for new, younger volunteers to take over.

Library group looking for new volunteers

The Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library made their final donation on Friday, after a decade of making a difference.

“We’ve been together for 10 years as a society, but we all voted to move on to other things,” explained Debbie Oostindie, a member of the group. Some members plan to continue volunteering with the library, but in a different capacity, and others have different volunteer opportunities in mind.

“We’re looking for younger volunteers to take the reins,” Oostindie said. “I estimate we’ve raised about $40,000 in those 10 years.” The group has hosted book sales each year, selling old library books that are being cycled out or book donations from the community, as well as Christmas raffles and other events.

On Friday, the group presented a cheque for $6,259.58 to Andrea Newland, the library director. Newland said the money will be going towards some new, easier-to-use tables for the program room, as well as new shelves for the children’s book section.

CommunityDonation

Previous story
Slow down: back to school means sharing the road
Next story
Sylvan Lake honouring military heroes

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake will be celebrating Alberta Day on Sept. 3. (File photo)
Celebrate being Albertan

One of the teachers at C.P. Blakely School acting as a crossing guard last year. Staff and students are hoping the 2022/2023 school year will be as normal as possible. (Photo by Megan Roth/Sylvan Lake News)
CESD has high hopes for a normal school year

Sylvan Lake RCMP were called to a construction site off Highway 11 for a theft in progress.
Sylvan Lake security guard interrupts theft at construction site

Pictured, young players in the Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp had to skate from one end of the arena to the other without being tagged by the coaches. Tagged players had to drop to the ice and be dragged off.
Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp wraps up 48th year