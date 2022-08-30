Library group looking for new volunteers

Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library recently donated $6,259.58 to the library. Pictured from left to right, Tanya Ryga, Gail Innes, John Kloosterman, Ian Oostindie, Debbie Oostindie and Sam Kurt. Andrea Newland, library director, is seated in the chair. The group is looking for new, younger volunteers to take over.

The Friends of the Sylvan Lake Library made their final donation on Friday, after a decade of making a difference.

“We’ve been together for 10 years as a society, but we all voted to move on to other things,” explained Debbie Oostindie, a member of the group. Some members plan to continue volunteering with the library, but in a different capacity, and others have different volunteer opportunities in mind.

“We’re looking for younger volunteers to take the reins,” Oostindie said. “I estimate we’ve raised about $40,000 in those 10 years.” The group has hosted book sales each year, selling old library books that are being cycled out or book donations from the community, as well as Christmas raffles and other events.

On Friday, the group presented a cheque for $6,259.58 to Andrea Newland, the library director. Newland said the money will be going towards some new, easier-to-use tables for the program room, as well as new shelves for the children’s book section.

CommunityDonation