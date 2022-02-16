Library offers financial literacy

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library has joined with the Credit Counselling Society to offer people tools to build a better financial foundation, said Meghan Bowman, Sylvan Lake Municipal Library programmer.

Considering some Sylvan Lakers have experienced real financial hardships in the last few years, Bowman said virtual workshops available through the Credit Counselling Society will “help fix some of the cracks people are finding as they have experienced hardships.”

“This partnership is a great resource as financial literacy should not be as hard as sometimes it can feel,” said Bowman.

A webinar in January dealt with the issue of holiday debt. February’s workshop, Ending the Financial Feud: Love and Money, takes place virtually on Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. and will connect couples who are struggling to deal with financial issues together, shared Bowman.

For more information and to register online visit rb.gy/aj3rof.

The ongoing workshops are being offered free of charge by the Credit Counselling Society on a trial basis based on public interest.

Bowman said, “The Credit Counselling Society has done a great job of creating these workshops focused on different areas that we may need help with.”