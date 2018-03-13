Library to sponsor youth to attend camp

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library has been sponsoring youth to attend YouthWrite for three years

The Sylvan Lake Municipal Library is once again sending one lucky youth to camp. Specifically the library is sending one student, between the ages of 12 and 19 to YouthWrite.

YouthWrite is a camp devoted to teaching the different aspect of writing to Alberta youths.

Located near Bragg Creek, the camp offers both over night and day camps.

This is the fourth year the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library has sponsored a local student to go to the camp.

“The kids who go absolutely love it. They have nothing but good things to say,” said Corrie Brown, the programmer at the library.

Brown, who also attended the camp when she was in high school, says what the students learn and get out of the camp is unbelievable for those who want to write.

The week at camp shows those in attendance different aspects of writing and how it can connect to different art forms, such as crafts or music.

“I would say the students we have sent have loved it. In fact most have chosen to go back again on their own,” said Brown.

The library will be sponsoring one child to attend. The youth will be chosen through a contest.

This year the sponsorship is open to youth between the ages of 12 and 19 from in and around Sylvan Lake.

The sponsorship opportunity was opened up thanks to YouthWrite adding an extra overnight camp to younger students.

“The past few years we have sent someone to the older camp, but we are excited to open it up to the 12-15 audience.”

To enter the contest youth must fill out a form and submit a short writing sample. This is the same process one would go through to sign-up for the camp, according to Brown.

A small panel of judges who will choose the winner will review the applications.

Past winners of the sponsorship are welcome to apply again to the contest.

“It’s open to anyone, and it’s hard to say what the judges will choose or what age grouping. Although it would be pretty great to see a 12-year-old-chosen,” said Brown.

The contest is open until April 10, with the winner announced the following week.

Application can be found online at the library’s website, or in person from the front desk. The finished applications can be dropped off at the library or emailed in.