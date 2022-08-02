Lighthouse memorial stones raise money to help others

It’s a donation that stands the test of time: your name engraved in stone and, in turn, helping to better your community.

Many years ago, when the original Sylvan Lake lighthouse was looking worse for wear and needed to be replaced, the Sylvan Lake Rotary Club came up with an idea to help raise funds – selling bricks along the base of the new lighthouse, where the donor could have his or her name or the name of a loved one engraved and it would serve as a memorial stone.

This idea turned out to be so popular that the Rotary Club made it into a regular fundraiser for their club.

“The next phase was the foot stones on the ground, at the base of the lighthouse,” explained Rotary Club member Jim MacSween.

“When COVID hit and we were really restricted in our fundraising, we went to phase three and now we are selling stones that go along the pathway to the lighthouse,” said MacSween.

There is room along the pathway for about 72 stones, and with what has been sold so far, there’s room for about 30 stones left. Each stone sells for $600 and the money raised over and above paying for the stone and the engraving goes towards the Rotary Club’s projects around town, such as lunch at the senior’s centre, annual scholarships and sending local youth to the Rotary District’s youth programs.

To get your own stone, visit The Paint Stop in Sylvan Lake and pick up an order form. There will be a PO box number on the form, for sending it back in.

The Sylvan Lake Rotary Club currently has 25 active members, but they are always looking for more.

In addition to the lighthouse memorial stones, the Rotary Club is also selling raffle tickets and one lucky ticket holder will win two electric bikes. Tickets are $10 and the draw will be on Aug. 17.

