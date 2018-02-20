Lion’s Club fundraising through Las Vegas themed ‘flight night’

The annual fundraiser is to send locals to Camp HeHoHa

The Sylvan Lake Lion’s Club is once again fundraising to send locals to camp with the annual Flight Night.

The fundraiser is held every year to send as many people as possible to Camp HeHoHa, which stands for health, hope and happiness. The camp is one for those with physical and mental disabilities.

“We want to give a good camp experience to those with disabilities,” said Phil Norris, one of the members of the Lion’s Club.

The Club has been sending locals to the camp for a number of years, with the flight night the primary source of funding.

Norris says there isn’t a specific goal in mind. Instead the club tries to send as many as possible through ticket sales.

There are around 170 tickets available, with Norris estimating 174 would fill the hall to the maximum. Already more than 100 tickets have been sold.

The night is more than just a fundraiser. One lucky attendee will be leaving with a $1,000 travel voucher to a destination of their choice.

“Some people wonder if they have to come with their bags packed and ready to leave that night. But no, we let them choose their own holiday,” Norris said with a laugh.

The night will be full of fun and good fun, which Norris says is very important.

The Club has hired Bob Ronnie Catering out of Ponoka to take care of the dining for the evening.

“People who have done a lot of events like this, or a wedding, know him and know he is good,” said Norris.

Along with a full stomach, dancing will also be in store for the evening with music provided by Suzy Q, a cover band from Canmore.

As is tradition, the event is themed. This year’s theme is Las Vegas.

“We debated this theme for a while, especially with the shooting not long ago,” Norris said. “Ultimately we decided to go with it because, while a tragedy, people will need to move on.”

The theme encourages costumes, which Norris says has people getting very creative.

With prizes handed out for best costume, creativity is called for.

“We always have a great time… It’s a great way to break up the winter.”

The Flight Night fundraiser will be held at the Lion’s Hall on March 3. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by calling Norris at 403-887-3129 or by calling 403-887-3776.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
